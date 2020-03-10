Wolf Administration Announces Funding Opportunity for Treatment of Pregnant and Postpartum Woman with Substance Use Disorder

HARRISBURG – On Monday, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced an invitation for proposals to partner with direct service provider organizations treating pregnant and postpartum women with substance use disorder (SUD).

Eligible proposals will be submitted in partnership with DDAP’s application for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) State Pilot Grant Program for Treatment for Pregnant and Postpartum Women.

“The Wolf Administration has identified pregnant and postpartum women as a vulnerable population in battling SUD,” said DDAP Secretary Jennifer Smith. “This grant opportunity would bring additional funding and support to the commonwealth while we continue to battle the opioid crisis. I hope that all eligible providers join us as we look to innovate our drug and alcohol treatment system.”

SAMHSA plans to award five states a total of $4.5 million over a three-year period. In submitting a proposal, providers should consider that funding for each local proposal would be in the range of $200,000 to $350,000 per year.

Eligible providers include existing, experience and appropriately credentialed organizations with demonstrated infrastructure and expertise to provide pregnant and postpartum women with SUD services quickly and effectively. There are three SAMHSA requirements related to the provision of services:

State submissions must include provider organizations appropriate to the proposal; Each SUD treatment provider must have at least two years of experience as of the due date of the proposal; and Each SUD treatment provider must comply with all applicable local and state licensing, accreditation, and certification requirements as of the due date of the proposal.

Applicants can find the application and project summary on DDAP’s Web site at https://www.ddap.pa.gov/DDAPFunding/Pages/Funding-Opportunities.aspx.

All proposals and questions must be submitted via email to RA-DAGrantsMgmt@pa.gov by 12 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020. Proposals will be reviewed and scored based upon the applicant’s adherence to the application guidelines, and a timely submission to DDAP.

In July, Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order strengthening protections for vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women suffering from OUD. As part of this effort, the administration is committed to support innovation in service delivery and strengthening quality services.

Supporting providers that offer innovative, critical services to pregnant women and postpartum women with OUD represent the administration’s continued commitment to providing services and supports that meet Pennsylvanians’ individual needs and help them on a path to happy, healthy lives.

“As public servants, we have an obligation to help all individuals but especially vulnerable populations that greatly influence the future of Pennsylvania, like our children,” said Smith. “What better population to support than our pregnant women and our future.”