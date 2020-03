Serve this awesome recipe with a side of fresh fruit! Reuben Eggs Benedict Ingredients 4 large eggs Coarsely ground pepper 1/8 teaspoon salt 2 pretzel hamburger buns, split 4 – 3/4 oz. slices Swiss cheese 1/3 cup sauerkraut, rinsed, drained well and chopped 1/4 pound sliced deli corned beef Prepared Thousand Island salad dressing Directions ~Preheat oven to 350°. ~Heat […]

