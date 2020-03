IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man has been identified as the driver in a double fatal crash involving an Amish buggy on Sunday afternoon in Venango County. According to police, around 3:08 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, a 2014 Peterbilt log truck operated by 54-year-old Richard R. Stanford, of Punxsutawney, was traveling east on State Route 208 […]

