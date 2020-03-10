GANT Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- On Feb. 5, state police arrested Kennita Sones, 34, of Morrisdale for DUI on Hidden Valley Road and Hogback Hill in Bradford Township. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police received a report about a burglary that occurred sometime Sunday or Monday on Long Run Road in Boggs Township. During the incident, someone allegedly entered the victim’s garage and removed a 2012 Polaris Ranger 500. State police described the utility terrain vehicle as being red in color with a silver homemade roof. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police received a report about an incident of domestic harassment that occurred March 6 on North Railroad Street in Woodward Township. Charges will be filed against a 56-year-old Morann man.
State police at DuBois
- State police received a report about an incident of public drunkenness that occurred Saturday on Worth Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. According to state police, the caller said someone tried to enter her home and was screaming. Upon arrival on-scene, a trooper saw a 50-year-old Reynoldsville woman wearing a T-shirt, shorts and sandals in approximately 35-degree weather while screaming “unintelligibly.” She was subsequently detained until emergency personnel arrived and transported her to the hospital. State police say the woman displayed certified signs of impairment by a stimulant, and reported that she possibly accidentally ingested methamphetamine. She’s expected to face charges through the district court as a result of the incident.
- State police received a report about an incident of harassment that occurred March 5 on Main Street in Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. During the incident, a Falls Creek couple engaged in a verbal altercation that allegedly turned physical in nature. Charges are currently pending through the district court.
- State police reported a drug-related DUI that occurred March 4 on Lee Road in Union Township, Clearfield County. According to state police, a 28-year-old DuBois woman was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance. She was taken into custody and to the Clearfield County Jail.
State police at Rockview
- State police reported that a traffic stop resulted in drug violations Feb. 23 in the area of the Troy – Hawk Run Highway and Rusnak Lane in Morris Township. During the stop, state police allegedly seized multiple drugs and related paraphernalia. Charges will be filed against a 21-year-old Osceola Mills man and a 50-year-old Philipsburg woman through the district court.
- State police reported an incident of DUI occurred Feb. 22 in the area of Hale and North 13th streets in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. During a traffic stop, a 46-year-old Hawk Run woman was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a report of a gas leak on NW Fourth Avenue. According to police, a leaking propane tank was found, and the Clearfield Fire Department was summoned to the scene.
- Police reported that a child was found walking along East Walnut Street after he snuck out of his residence. Police say that his mother was located immediately.
- Police reported that a female was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation on a 302 warrant.
- Police are investigating a reported hit-and-run crash that occurred along North Third Street.
- Police responded to a reported alarm at a Pennsylvania Avenue residence. Upon arrival on-scene, it was found that the homeowner had accidentally activated it.
- Police received a report about a disturbance on East Market Street. According to police, a male and female were engaged in a verbal altercation. During the alteration, the male allegedly made threats of self-harm and was taken for a mental health evaluation.
- Police reported an investigation into possession of controlled substances after a vehicle stop yielded paraphernalia and methamphetamine.
- Police responded to a North Fifth Street residence to attempt to serve a mental health warrant. Upon arrival on-scene, police say that the male eluded officers, and he was found to have an active warrant for his arrest through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.
- Police assisted emergency personnel with an incident along Leavy Avenue.
- Police reported that a female is expected to face charges after she allegedly attempted to alter a drug test at the Clearfield County Probation Office.
- Police reported that a female was found to have an active warrant and was also reportedly in possession of drug paraphernalia at a Fulton Street residence. She was subsequently transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Curwensville Borough
- Police received a report about a possible theft at a Fourth Avenue address. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police received two reports of harassment at Ridgeview Elder Care. However, those involved didn’t desire to pursue charges.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of an individual on Grandview Avenue.
- Police received a report about a trespassing incident at an Anderson Avenue address. However, it was learned the individuals weren’t on the property at the time of the call.
- Police responded to a reported mental health incident at the Curwensville House Apartments. Police say an individual was transported from the scene by ambulance.
- Police received a report about another trespassing incident at the Anderson Avenue address. The caller told police the individuals continued to trespass, and an arrow was discharged onto their property.
- Police warned a juvenile of his actions at the Curwensville High School after he reportedly threw a Chromebook at the wall.
- Police handled a tobacco violation at the Curwensville High School.
- Police received a report involving threats at a Schofield Street residence. According to police, a male said his roommate threatened him with a weapon.
- Police responded to a report of a 911 hang-up call on Lippert Street. Upon arrival on-scene, it was found there wasn’t an emergency, and police cleared the scene.
- While on routine patrols, police observed damage at an Ann Street address. According to police, someone drove an excavator up the roadway, which caused damage.
- Police responded to a report of a fuel spill at the intersection of Filbert and State streets. According to police, the fire department was summoned to the scene and cleared the spill from the roadway.
- Police received a report about an incident of harassment on Filbert Street. According to police, the caller said the neighbor’s children were harassing his dog; as a result, an officer contacted their parents over the incident.
- Police received a report, from the Street Department, regarding children possibly playing on the ledge below Lincoln Avenue, which overlooks state Route 879 and could place them in danger of falling. Upon arrival in the area, contact was made, and police found their safety wasn’t at risk.
- Police located a suspicious vehicle in Irvin Park and its owner in another area of the park. However, police noted there wasn’t anything identified that was criminal in nature.
- Police assisted the operator of an excavator who needed to travel from Ann Street to Fuel-On. Further, police stopped traffic to ensure the safety of persons and property in the area.
- Police responded to a reported domestic at an Anderson Street residence. According to police, a female threw a male’s belongings out of the house and onto the sidewalk. No damage occurred and police advised the couple to handle the situation in a civil manner.
- Police located a knife in a juvenile’s backpack at the Curwensville High School. The incident was handled by police at the school, and the appropriate charges were filed.