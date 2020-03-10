Featured Local Job: Full-Time Laborer Needed At J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs currently has a full-time position opening for a laborer. Hours would be 8-5 Monday through Friday, and 8-12 on Saturdays. Job Description: Job entails manufacturing feed, bagging/stacking feed, loading/unloading trucks, sweeping floors, and loading customers. Applicant must be able to lift 50 lb and 100 lb bags. Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 for […]

