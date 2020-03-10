DuBois City Urges Public to Support Proposed Radar Bill

DUBOIS – A member of DuBois City Council is urging the public to contact Pennsylvania Senator Joe Scarnati and request his support of the passing of a local law enforcement use of radar bill, SB 607.

At Monday night’s council meeting, Councilwoman Diane Bernardo said the city has sent a letter to its state representatives in Harrisburg urging them to support this legislation.

Bernardo said if approved, the legislation would permit local law enforcement officers to use radar. However, she said the Pennsylvania Municipal League issued an alert saying the legislation may possibly end up on the backburner.

In the letter to Scarnati, she said the city noted that:

SB 607 is a “safety” bill.

speeding is one of the most common concerns made by local constituents.

radar is one of the safest, most accurate and economical speed-timing devices.

Pennsylvania is the only state in which local law enforcement can’t use radar.

this isn’t a “revenue-grabbing” bill because the law limits revenue from fines to 10 percent of a municipality’s budget.

part-time officers should also be permitted to use radar. Bernardo said the current legislative proposal would only permit full-time local law enforcement to use radar equipment.

In other business, Shannon Gabriel was sworn in as the DuBois City Controller. She filled the position that was vacated by Shane Dietz, who was appointed to fill DuBois City Mayor Randy Schmidt’s seat on council.

Also, on Monday night, city officials said though the weather has been warmer, the city will not open the park restrooms until after April 1.