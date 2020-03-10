Dubois Central Catholic Wins Junior Scholastic Challenge

DUBOIS – The DuBois Central Catholic Junior Scholastic Challenge Team won, for the third time in a row, the Junior Scholastic Challenge Competition held on Feb. 27 in the Hiller Auditorium at Penn State DuBois Campus.

DuBois Area followed in second place and Brookville Area in third. Brockway, Clearfield and St. Marys area schools also competed. DCC eighth grade student, Connor Siple, received a special award for Most Correct Answers in the final round.

State Rep. Matt Gabler was the event moderator.

Renee Gressler, advisor for the Junior Scholastic Challenge Team, stated, “DCC has been involved with the Scholastic Challenge for at least 30 years.

When asked what contributes to the success of the DCC team for three years straight, Gressler stated, “The event is like Jeopardy so there really is no way to prepare. The kids love to learn and just had fun with the whole process. They would ask me to meet and practice. They were all in!”

Pictured, in front from left to right, are: Aiden Engle, Renee Gressler, advisor, and Melia Mitskavich. In the back, from left to right, are: Jeremiah Mondi, Mathue Volpe and Connor Siple