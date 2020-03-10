BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A teen hunter involved in the abuse of an injured deer that went public via a viral video is scheduled to have a criminal conference this week. Court documents indicate a criminal conference for 18-year-old Alexander Brock Smith, of Brookville, has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Jury selection for a trial for Smith is […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/criminal-conference-for-hunter-involved-in-viral-video-of-abuse-of-deer-scheduled-for-this-week/