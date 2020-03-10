Home / News / Explore Jefferson / Criminal Conference for Hunter Involved in Viral Video of Abuse of Deer Scheduled for This Week

Criminal Conference for Hunter Involved in Viral Video of Abuse of Deer Scheduled for This Week

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A teen hunter involved in the abuse of an injured deer that went public via a viral video is scheduled to have a criminal conference this week. Court documents indicate a criminal conference for 18-year-old Alexander Brock Smith, of Brookville, has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Jury selection for a trial for Smith is […]

 

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/criminal-conference-for-hunter-involved-in-viral-video-of-abuse-of-deer-scheduled-for-this-week/

 

