Clearfield County Election Office to Host Public Demos on New Voting Equipment

The Clearfield County Election Office will be hosting public demonstrations on the county’s new voting equipment that will be implemented for the upcoming Primary Election on April 28.

Demonstrations will be held at:

6 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, Courtroom No. 1, Clearfield County Courthouse, 1 N. Second St., Clearfield;

6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, Parkside Community Center, 120 N. Park St., DuBois; and

6 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, Houtzdale Fire Co., 601 Good St., Houtzdale.

For questions or more information, please contact Election Director Dawn Graham at the Clearfield County Administrative Offices, 212 E. Locust St., Clearfield; 814-765-2642, Ext. 5053; or elections@clearfieldco.org.