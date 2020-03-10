Campus Corner: Timko Logs Win; Bishop Wields Hot Bat

BASEBALL

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Sophomore Bryce Timko (Curwensville) turned in his second quality start for Lackawanna College and was rewarded with his first career victory after hurling five shutout innings against Spoon River (Ill.) College Sunday afternoon.

The left-hander allowed only two hits while striking out three and walking two in the 5-1 win that salvaged a split for the Falcons (3-7) after they had lost 4-2 to John Wood (Ill.) Community College in the first of three doubleheaders on their Spring Break Trip.

Timko sports a 2.00 earned run average for nine innings. He’s given up seven hits and posted 10 strikeouts with three walks.

* * * * *

CARY, N.C. — Freshman Eli Glass (Clearfield) singled and scored a run in his first start for Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the nightcap of a twinbill with West Chester on the first day of their Spring Break Trip Saturday.

The Crimson Hawks dropped both games, 11-3 and 5-3, to their Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference opponent but ended their eight-game losing streak Sunday by outlasting Frostburg (Md.) State 13-9.

Glass is 1-for-5 in three appearances.

* * * * *

DOVER, Del. — Grad student Thomas Summers (Clearfield) scored a run after being hit by a pitch as the designated hitter for Rhode Island in Sunday’s 12-4 win over host Delaware State.

He drew a walk and was hit by a pitch in a pinch-hitting role when the Rams were victorious 23-5 and 11-8 in a doubleheader Saturday.

The non-conference series sweep gave the Rams an 8-5 record.

Summers has played in eight games, including two starts, with two hits and one run batted in.

* * * * * * * * * * *

SOFTBALL

LEESBURG, Fla. — Freshman right fielder Aspen Bishop (Clearfield) had the hot bat for Penn State DuBois in the season-opening doubleheader at The Spring Games, with one of her five hits a home run.

Her fifth-inning circuit clout accounted for both of the Lions’ runs in an 11-2 loss to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

In the second game, she banged out three singles but didn’t figure in the scoring as the Lions bounced back to edge Delaware Valley 4-3.

Freshman Karly Rumsky (Curwensville) started in center field in the opener and left field in the nightcap. She was hitless in her lone official at-bat.