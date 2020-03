BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville H&R Block submitted the following article on part-time job tax withholding: A guide to part-time job tax withholding Working a part-time job to stay busy and make money isn’t meant to be as intense as landing a full-time, long-term job. But, the tax planning that goes into short-term and part-time jobs can actually be more […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/brookville-hr-block-tax-tips-guide-to-part-time-job-tax-withholding/