Thompson Announces 2020 Congressional Art Competition

BROOKVILLE – The office of U.S. Rep. Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson is now accepting entries for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.

Since 1982, the Congressional Art Competition has provided Members of Congress the opportunity to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of young constituents. Over the years, more than 650,000 students have participated.

“The Congressional Art Competition is a great opportunity to showcase the creative talents of our nation’s young people,” said Thompson. “This is an event I look forward to each year, and I’d encourage all students who have a passion for art to submit their work.”

The winners of the Congressional Art Competition will have their artwork displayed in the United States Capitol for a full year and be invited to a ceremony in Washington, D.C. All participating students from the 15th Congressional District will have their artwork displayed in the Winkler Gallery of Fine Art in Dubois.

Students, friends and family are invited to a reception to celebrate their work and meet the congressman and local artists on Saturday, April 18 at 1 p.m.

The winning artwork will be selected by an independent panel of judges established by the Winkler Gallery.

The deadline for submissions is April 15.

FOR CONTESTANTS

All pieces entered for consideration must meet the following criteria:

Be two dimensional

Be no larger than 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by 4 inches thick

Not weigh more than 15 pounds

Be original in design, concept, and execution

May not violate any U.S. copyright laws

For complete contest rules and to apply please visit https://www.house.gov/educators-and-students/congressional-art-competition.