JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A recent analysis of communities in Pennsylvania found DuBois in the top ten for affordable places to live and Punxsutawney in the top 75. HomeSnacks annual analysis of the cheapest places to live in Pennsylvania ranked DuBois eighth on the list of 185 communities in terms of affordability. The median income in DuBois is $48,193.00 […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/the-most-affordable-places-to-live-in-our-region/