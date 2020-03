Rhudy Lynn Fox, 69, of Vowinckel, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 23, 1950 in Brookville; the son of the late Lee and Dorothy (Silvis) Fox. On April 17, 1971 in the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clearfield he married Karen (Fink) Fox, she survives. Rhudy was a 1968 graduate of North […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/rhudy-lynn-fox/