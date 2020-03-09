Pot O’ Gold Event is March 17-21 in Downtown DuBois

DUBOIS – Downtown DuBois has announced that it will host the third annual “Pot O’ Gold” Antique Appraisal Fair later this month.

This St. Patrick’s Week event will be held March 17-21 at the new North Central PA Launchbox, located next to Aegis Coffee in the former First Commonwealth Bank building at 2 E. Long Ave., DuBois, and will be similar to the popular Antique Road Show on PBS.

According to organizers, the five-day event will feature a scavenger hunt contest, window displays, photos with special Leprechauns and backdrop (March 21) as well as various sales and specials at downtown shops and restaurants.

Organizers say the idea for this event originated from the Southside Pickers in DuBois, and it quickly gained support from auctioneer Pat Errigo, John Rossi of Ben Rossi Jewelers and coin expert Duane Test.

The first year, it featured a baseball uniform from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania from 1917, and the second year there was a showcase of several unique items from the DuBois Brewery.

Organizers are excited to see what this year’s Pot O’ Gold event brings in, and invites people to stop by because the event attracts items from throughout the region. The entry fee is $5 per item or three items for $10, and proceeds support Downtown DuBois projects and programs.

During the appraisal fair, people are encouraged to participate in the scavenger hunt by visiting at least 10 places between March 17 and 21 and finding the Pot O’ Gold at each place.

Individuals should write down the Pot O’ Gold’s location at each place and drop off the completed contest form between 10 p.m. and 2 p.m. March 21 for a chance to win a $150 gift certificate to a participating downtown business of choice.

For more information or questions on the St. Patrick’s Week promotions, please call 814-375-4769 or visit the Downtown DuBois Facebook page.