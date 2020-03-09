GANT Weekend Police Blotter

State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a drug-related DUI crash occurred Saturday on the Rockton Mountain Highway in Pine Township. According to state police, 41-year-old Kimberly Houchins of Clearfield crashed her vehicle because she was under the influence of a controlled substance(s). She then fled the scene on foot, and when she was located troopers say she resisted arrest by being combative and having threatening behavior. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police reported a drug-related DUI that occurred Saturday in the area of Washington Avenue and Bailey Settlement Highway in Lawrence Township. During a traffic stop, a 37-year-old Hyde woman was determined to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance(s). Charges were filed through the district court.
State police at DuBois
- State police reported an incident of DUI occurred Saturday on Route 219 in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. During a traffic stop, a 50-year-old Brockport man allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested for driving under the influence. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- State police received a report about a theft that occurred March 4 at the Warsaw Sportsman’s Club in Warsaw Township, Jefferson County. During the incident, a 65-year-old Reynoldsville man allegedly stole three fixed-blade Sheffield Cervus knives and a black Nike backpack from the club. State police interviewed the man the next day, and the items were recovered from his residence. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- On March 4, state police responded to a reported 911 hang-up call at the Falls Creek Eagles Club. State police say it was the fifth 911 hang-up call received since Jan. 10. The club was subsequently cited for the incident as a result.
- State police received a report about a trespassing incident Saturday on Sykesville School Road in Winslow Township. During the incident, someone entered the victim’s property and caused damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-371-4652.
State police at Rockview
- State police received a report about a burglary that occurred Friday on Curtin Street in Rush Township, Centre County. During the incident, someone allegedly entered a warehouse and damaged several antique vehicles. Damage is estimated at $100,000, and the investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Rockview at 814-355-7545.
- State police received a report about an incident of criminal mischief that occurred between Nov. 4, 2019 and Feb. 5 at a B Street address in Rush Township, Centre County. During the incident, tenants allegedly caused $8,000 worth of damage to walls, doors, tiles, utilities, etc.
- State police received a report about an incident of public drunkenness Saturday on North 13th Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. According to state police, a 46-year-old Hawk Run woman was seen crawling and stumbling across private properties. Upon arrival on-scene, troopers saw her lying down in a residential yard. Emergency personal determined she was under the influence of alcohol, and couldn’t walk home safely. Because she refused medical treatment, state police released the woman to a sober adult. She was also cited for the incident through the district court.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of harassment that occurred March 2 at the Clearfield Mall. According to police, a female harassed another female over a male who both females were talking to. The female allegedly went to the victim’s residence and place of employment while sending threatening text messages. Charges were filed through the district court.
- Police reported an incident of DUI that occurred Saturday on Washington Avenue in Hyde. During routine patrols, officers observed a truck being driven with a burnout, passenger’s side headlight. When the driver was stopped, it was found that the 45-year-old West Decatur man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. He was administered standard field sobriety testing and transported to Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital for a legal blood draw, then released to a sober person.
- Police received a report about a contraband incident March 5 at the Clearfield County Jail. Police say contraband was found on an inmate during processing, and charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police received a report about a retail theft in progress March 5 at the Tractor Supply Store in Clearfield. Upon arrival on-scene, contact was made with a 37-year-old Clearfield man who allegedly had multiple items from the store on his person and inside his vehicle. Because items were observed in the vehicle, police say a search warrant was obtained and turned up stolen merchandise, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges have been filed through the district court.
- Police received a report about a domestic assault Saturday at the Edgewood Apartments. According to police, a female struck a male in the face and left in a vehicle. Contact was made with the male, and police saw visible injuries from the assault. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police reported an incident of DUI occurred Sunday on Washington Avenue, Hyde. According to police, a vehicle was stopped because it was being driven erratically. The operator, a 57-year-old Fallentimber man, allegedly showed multiple signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was transported to the hospital for a legal blood draw, then released to a responsible person. Charges are currently pending at this time.