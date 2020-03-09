Curwensville’s Holland Finishes Career With 6th Place Finish at PIAA AA State Championships

HERSHEY — Curwensville Golden Tide senior Zach Holland ended his high school wrestling career in the sixth place spot on the 138 pound weight class podium at the Giant Center in Hershey at the PIAA AA State Championships.

Holland is the 16th state medalist in Golden Tide history, the first one to ever claim a sixth place medal. Finally healthy for his last season, he closed out his injury-plagued career with an 82-22 record.

As far as his senior season, Holland entered the post season undefeated and finished the year at 34-4, his four losses being to the eventual state champion, runner-up, third place and fifth place finishers.

Holland’s state tourney summary:

Championship Round 1; Zach Holland dec. Luke Gorg, Hughesville, 3-2

Championship Quarterfinals: Zach Holland dec. Jacob Jones, Saucon Valley, 1-0

Championship Semifinals: Kaden Cassidy, Bedford pinned Zach Holland, 1:09

Consolation Semifinals: Kenny Duschek, Freedom Area dec. Zach Holland, 7-2

Fifth Place Match: Zack Witmer, St. Joseph’s Academy maj. dec. Zach Holland, 8-0

In all, there were nine fellow District 9 wrestlers who brought home medals from Hershey, including state heavyweight champion Colby Whitehill from Brookvile.

Notre Dame-GP won the team title, edging Montoursville 114 to 103. Three time state champion Gaige Garcia was named the tourney’s most outstanding wrestler.

Complete bracket results courtesy PA-Wrestling.com can be found here.