Curwensville’s Holland Finishes Career With 6th Place Finish at PIAA AA State Championships

HERSHEY — Curwensville Golden Tide senior Zach Holland ended his high school wrestling career in the sixth place spot on the 138 pound weight class podium at the Giant Center in Hershey at the PIAA AA State Championships.
Holland is the 16th state medalist in Golden Tide history, the first one to ever claim a sixth place medal. Finally healthy for his last season, he closed out his injury-plagued career with an 82-22 record.
As far as his senior season, Holland entered the post season undefeated and finished the year at 34-4, his four losses being to the eventual state champion, runner-up, third place and fifth place finishers.
Holland’s state tourney summary:
Championship Round 1; Zach Holland dec. Luke Gorg, Hughesville, 3-2
Championship Quarterfinals: Zach Holland dec. Jacob Jones, Saucon Valley, 1-0
Championship Semifinals: Kaden Cassidy, Bedford pinned Zach Holland, 1:09
Consolation Semifinals: Kenny Duschek, Freedom Area dec. Zach Holland, 7-2
Fifth Place Match: Zack Witmer, St. Joseph’s Academy maj. dec. Zach Holland, 8-0
In all, there were nine fellow District 9 wrestlers who brought home medals from Hershey, including state heavyweight champion Colby Whitehill from Brookvile.
Notre Dame-GP won the team title, edging Montoursville 114 to 103. Three time state champion Gaige Garcia was named the tourney’s most outstanding wrestler.
Complete bracket results courtesy PA-Wrestling.com can be found here.
|Fifth Place
|106
|Evan Maag, Notre Dame-GP, dec. Cayden Walter, Brookville, 11-4
|113
|Kai Burkett, Chestnut Ridge, dec. Hunter Walk, Tyrone, 5-1
|120
|Nate Smith, Bishop McDevitt, dec. Cole Bayless, Reynolds, 1-0
|126
|Noah Frack, Brandywine Heights, dec. Tyler Cymmerman, Derry Area, 9-4
|132
|Kaeden Berger, Reynolds, dec. Carter Gill, Hickory, 8-1
|138
|Zack Witmer, St. Joseph’s Academy, maj. dec. Zach Holland, Curwensville, 8-0
|145
|Alex Chess, Mercer, won by forfeit over Erik Gibson, Forest Hills, 0-0
|152
|Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills, maj. dec. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown, 16-4
|160
|Nolan Lear, Benton, dec. Keegan Rothrock, St. Joseph’s Academy, 6-5
|170
|Cade Linn, Southern Columbia, dec. Timothy Ward, Canton, 3-0
|182
|Richard Feroce, Burrell, dec. Ethan Finch, Sheffield, 4-1
|195
|Marshall Van Tassel, Union City, maj. dec. Parker Moore, Philipsburg-Osceola, 11-2
|220
|Jake Ryan, Mount Union, pinned Cael Black, Eisenhower, 0:25
|285
|Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, dec. Bronson Strouse, Tamaqua, 3-2
|Seventh Place
|106
|Ethan Kolb, Benton, dec. Lucas Munsee, Corry Area, 4-2 SV
|113
|Gavin Bradley, Athens, dec. Connor Brown, Littlestown, 6-3
|120
|Nathan Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge, pinned Eric Alderfer, Faith Christian, 0:21
|126
|Connor Pierce, Harbor Creek, pinned Gabe Gramly, Mifflinburg, 2:50
|132
|Noah Teeter, Forest Hills, dec. Noah Hunt, Warrior Run, 10-5 SV
|138
|Blake Showers, Biglerville, dec. Chase Chapman, Philipsburg-Osceola, 10-7
|145
|Jackson Spires, General McLane, dec. Cooper Warshel, Richland, 5-0
|152
|Owen Jefferson, Seneca, won by forfeit over Tyler Martin, Bishop McDevitt
|160
|Isaac Cory, Montoursville, dec. Hunter Weitoish, Philipsburg-Osceola, 4-1
|170
|Cole Toy, Reynolds, dec. Teddy Race, Kane, 3-0
|182
|Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, pinned Nate Wickersham, Tamaqua, 2:20
|195
|Eric Johnson, Brockway, pinned Garrett Boone, McGuffey, 0:44
|220
|Cory Johnston, Glendale, dec. Joey King, Maplewood, 3-2
|285
|Nickolas Warnke, Saucon Valley, pinned Keegan Braund, Athens, 3:55