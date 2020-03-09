Home / Sports / Local Sports / Curwensville’s Holland Finishes Career With 6th Place Finish at PIAA AA State Championships

Curwensville’s Holland Finishes Career With 6th Place Finish at PIAA AA State Championships

Zach Holland, second from left, with the top-8 138 pounders in AA in the state

HERSHEY — Curwensville Golden Tide senior Zach Holland ended his high school wrestling career in the sixth place spot on the 138 pound weight class podium at the Giant Center in Hershey at the PIAA AA State Championships.

Holland is the 16th state medalist in Golden Tide history, the first one to ever claim a sixth place medal. Finally healthy for his last season, he closed out his injury-plagued career with an 82-22 record.

As far as his senior season, Holland entered the post season undefeated and finished the year at 34-4, his four losses being to the eventual state champion, runner-up, third place and fifth place finishers.

Holland’s state tourney summary:

Championship Round 1; Zach Holland dec. Luke GorgHughesville, 3-2

Championship Quarterfinals: Zach Holland dec. Jacob JonesSaucon Valley, 1-0

Championship Semifinals: Kaden CassidyBedford pinned Zach Holland, 1:09

Consolation Semifinals: Kenny DuschekFreedom Area dec. Zach Holland, 7-2

Fifth Place Match: Zack WitmerSt. Joseph’s Academy maj. dec. Zach Holland, 8-0

In all, there were nine fellow District 9 wrestlers who brought home medals from Hershey, including state heavyweight champion Colby Whitehill from Brookvile.

Notre Dame-GP won the team title, edging Montoursville 114 to 103. Three time state champion Gaige Garcia was named the tourney’s most outstanding wrestler.

Complete bracket results courtesy PA-Wrestling.com can be found here.

Championship Finals
106 Branden WentzelMontoursville, dec. Calan BollmanChestnut Ridge, 4-2
113 Gary SteenReynolds, dec. Joey FischerSouth Park, 4-2 SV
120 Sheldon SeymourTroy, dec. Ryan MichaelsElizabeth Forward, 7-4
126 Ryan CrookhamNotre Dame-GP, dec. Levi HainesBiglerville, 7-2
132 Brock McMillenGlendale, dec. Ian OswaltBurrell, 5-1 TB2
138 Kaden CassidyBedford, dec. Kenneth KiserSaegertown, 10-6
145 Gage McClenahanBald Eagle Area, dec. Gavin D’AmatoTunkhannock, 1-0
152 Caleb DowlingSt. Joseph’s Academy, dec. A.J. CorradoBurrell, 3-2
160 Andrew CernigliaNotre Dame-GP, dec. Thayne LawrenceFrazier, 11-8
170 Tyler StoltzfusSt. Joseph’s Academy, dec. Matthew ArciuoloSaucon Valley, 1-0
182 Austin WalleyEllwood City, dec. Dylan BennettMontoursville, 6-5
195 Gaige GarciaSouthern Columbia, dec. Braydon HerbsterReynolds, 7-0
220 Cameron WoodMontoursville, dec. Kolby FlankWilson Area, 4-3
285 Colby WhitehillBrookville, pinned Emmanuel LawalChurch Farm School, 1:03
Third Place
106 Jaden PepeWyoming Area, dec. Deven JacksonWest Perry, 7-4
113 Brett UngarNotre Dame-GP, dec. Owen ReinselBrookville, 4-0
120 Brandan ChletsosNotre Dame-GP, pinned Logan JaquayEisenhower, 7:19
126 Jackson ArringtonForest Hills, dec. Dave EvansTunkhannock, 8-5
132 Anthony GlaslBrockway, dec. Adam JacobEast Pennsboro, 2-0
138 Kenny DuschekFreedom Area, dec. Patrick DeMarkTrinity, 3-1 SV
145 Avery BassettMidd-West, dec. Nathan HigleySullivan County, 3-1 SV
152 Malachi DuvallPenns Valley, dec. Wesley BarnesSouthern Columbia, 4-0
160 Gavin GarciaSouthern Columbia, dec. Gage MusserCommodore Perry, 3-1
170 Cael CrebsMontoursville, pinned Trent SchultheisFreedom Area, 3:37
182 Dane CsencsitsSaucon Valley, dec. Andrew SharerPenns Valley, 12-9
195 Danny LawrenceMahanoy, dec. Ethan RodeNewport, 4-3
220 Duane KniselyChestnut Ridge, dec. Nathan TaylorBrookville, 3-0
285 Lear QuintonSouthern Columbia, dec. Jalen StephensMeyersdale, 3-1 SV
Fifth Place
106 Evan MaagNotre Dame-GP, dec. Cayden WalterBrookville, 11-4
113 Kai BurkettChestnut Ridge, dec. Hunter WalkTyrone, 5-1
120 Nate SmithBishop McDevitt, dec. Cole BaylessReynolds, 1-0
126 Noah FrackBrandywine Heights, dec. Tyler CymmermanDerry Area, 9-4
132 Kaeden BergerReynolds, dec. Carter GillHickory, 8-1
138 Zack WitmerSt. Joseph’s Academy, maj. dec. Zach HollandCurwensville, 8-0
145 Alex ChessMercer, won by forfeit over Erik GibsonForest Hills, 0-0
152 Ryan WeyandtForest Hills, maj. dec. Shane KemperBurgettstown, 16-4
160 Nolan LearBenton, dec. Keegan RothrockSt. Joseph’s Academy, 6-5
170 Cade LinnSouthern Columbia, dec. Timothy WardCanton, 3-0
182 Richard FeroceBurrell, dec. Ethan FinchSheffield, 4-1
195 Marshall Van TasselUnion City, maj. dec. Parker MoorePhilipsburg-Osceola, 11-2
220 Jake RyanMount Union, pinned Cael BlackEisenhower, 0:25
285 Riley KemperBurgettstown, dec. Bronson StrouseTamaqua, 3-2
Seventh Place
106 Ethan KolbBenton, dec. Lucas MunseeCorry Area, 4-2 SV
113 Gavin BradleyAthens, dec. Connor BrownLittlestown, 6-3
120 Nathan HolderbaumChestnut Ridge, pinned Eric AlderferFaith Christian, 0:21
126 Connor PierceHarbor Creek, pinned Gabe GramlyMifflinburg, 2:50
132 Noah TeeterForest Hills, dec. Noah HuntWarrior Run, 10-5 SV
138 Blake ShowersBiglerville, dec. Chase ChapmanPhilipsburg-Osceola, 10-7
145 Jackson SpiresGeneral McLane, dec. Cooper WarshelRichland, 5-0
152 Owen JeffersonSeneca, won by forfeit over Tyler MartinBishop McDevitt
160 Isaac CoryMontoursville, dec. Hunter WeitoishPhilipsburg-Osceola, 4-1
170 Cole ToyReynolds, dec. Teddy RaceKane, 3-0
182 Patrick CutchemberQuaker Valley, pinned Nate WickershamTamaqua, 2:20
195 Eric JohnsonBrockway, pinned Garrett BooneMcGuffey, 0:44
220 Cory JohnstonGlendale, dec. Joey KingMaplewood, 3-2
285 Nickolas WarnkeSaucon Valley, pinned Keegan BraundAthens, 3:55

 

Clearfield's Billotte Places 8th at PIAA AAA State Championship
Holland's Title Hopes Derailed, Will Wrestle for Fifth Place

Related Posts

Leave a Reply