Clearfield’s Billotte Places 8th at PIAA AAA State Championship

Oliver Billotte, pictured at far left, placed 8th at 285 in PIAA AAA State Championships (photo by Lucy Billotte)

HERSHEY — Clearfield Bison sophomore heavyweight Oliver Billotte placed eighth at the PIAA AAA State Championships over the weekend at the Giant Center in Hershey,

Billotte went 3-3 during the tourney to end his season with a 37-7 record and will head to his junior year at 52-16 overall.

Billotte’s State Championship Summary:

Championship Round 1: William McChesneyGreensburg Salem dec. Oliver Billotte, 3-1

Consolation Round 1: Oliver Billotte pinned John KlewinBensalem, 2:40

Consolation Round 2: Oliver Billotte dec. Nasier SpellmanYork Suburban, 11-6

Consolation Round 3: Oliver Billotte pinned Charles MartinGarden Spot, 4:04

Consolation Round 4: Adam KaseConrad Weiser maj. dec. Oliver Billotte, 16-8

Seventh Place Match: William McChesneyGreensburg Salem dec. Oliver Billotte, 4-3

Billotte’s eight place finish was the first such placing among the 59 total placewinners in Clearfield’s storied wrestling history.

Only three wrestlers from District 9 brought home medals this year, the others being DuBois’ Ed Scott at 152, who won his second state title, and Chandler Ho at 138, who also placed eighth.

Bethlehem Catholic won the team title and Lenny Pinto, the 170 pound champion from Stroudsburg, was named the tourney’s most outstanding wrestler.

Complete bracket results courtesy PA-Wrestling.com can be found by clicking here.

Championship Finals
106 Vincent KilkearyGreater Latrobe, pinned Jacob Van DeeErie Cathedral Prep, 6:31
113 Ethan BergincHempfield Area, dec. Aiden LewisCedar Cliff, 3-2
120 Will BetancourtManheim Central, dec. Dylan ChappellSeneca Valley, 4-2
126 Kurtis PhippsNorwin, dec. Rocco WelshWaynesburg Central, 7-6
132 Kenny HerrmannBethlehem Catholic, dec. Patrick NoonanStroudsburg, 1-0
138 Wyatt HensonWaynesburg Central, dec. Sam HillegasNorth Hills, 4-3
145 Cole HandlovicBethlehem Catholic, dec. Jagger CondomittiNorthampton, 3-2
152 Ed ScottDuBois, dec. Cameron RobinsonCouncil Rock North, 11-8
160 Luke NichterChambersburg, pinned Clayton UlreyLower Dauphin, 3:43
170 Lenny PintoStroudsburg, pinned Mac StoutMount Lebanon, 4:38
182 Gerrit NijenhuisCanon McMillan, dec. Donovan McMillonPeters Township, 6-0
195 Luke StoutMount Lebanon, maj. dec. Luke MontgomeryBethel Park, 12-1
220 Dorian CrosbyErie Cathedral Prep, dec. Nate SchonSelinsgrove, 3-1
285 Hunter CatkaSun Valley, dec. Isaiah VanceHempfield Area, 11-4
Third Place
106 Mac ChurchWaynesburg Central, dec. Matt ReposCentral Dauphin, 1-0
113 Carter DibertFranklin Regional, dec. Nico TaddyWest Allegheny, 3-0
120 Rafael PortillaCarlisle, dec. Kyle HausermanCouncil Rock North, 4-2
126 Luke LucerneCouncil Rock North, dec. Jude SwisherBellefonte, 6-2
132 Gabe WillochellGreater Latrobe, dec. Alejandro Herrera-RondonSeneca Valley, 6-2
138 Dashawn FarberNazareth, dec. John AltieriNorwin, 5-0
145 Paniro JohnsonErie Cathedral Prep, dec. Jared KeslarConnellsville, 5-3
152 Matt LackmanBethlehem Catholic, dec. Cole SpencerPine-Richland, 3-2
160 Connor HercegNazareth, dec. Jack BlumerKiski Area, 9-4
170 Dylan ReinertGettysburg, dec. Trey KibeMifflin County, 5-1
182 Drew ClearieNazareth, dec. Joey MilanoSpring-Ford, 5-2
195 Ryan CatkaSun Valley, dec. Jacob LucasCumberland Valley, 4-2 TB2
220 John MeyersGreensburg Salem, pinned Chase MielnikDowningtown West, 2:22
285 Robert UnruhExeter, dec. Quentin FranklinSouth Fayette, 3-1 SV
Fifth Place
106 Tyler KasakBethlehem Catholic, pinned Carson WagnerNorthampton, 2:13
113 Dante FrinziBethlehem Catholic, dec. Braxton AppelloEaston, 7-6
120 Andrew SmithNazareth, dec. Nathan LucierCoatesville, 3-2
126 Josh MillerCentral Dauphin, dec. Kyle WatermanCouncil Rock South, 12-10
132 Cole HometWaynesburg Central, dec. Zac MartinNeshaminy, 5-0
138 Evan GleasonBethlehem Catholic, dec. Christian HodgesLower Merion, 4-0
145 Ty LinsenbiglerHempfield Area, dec. Mason SpearsFranklin Regional, 3-0
152 A.J. TamburrinoHatboro-Horsham, dec. Marques McClorinErie Cathedral Prep, 5-2
160 Connor QuinnOwen J. Roberts, dec. Luca AugustineWaynesburg Central, 11-7 SV
170 Angel GarciaMariana Bracetti Academy, dec. Eli BrinskySouth Fayette, 6-0
182 Maximus HaleDowningtown West, dec. Nick BakerPenn Manor, 5-1
195 Jason HendersonDelaware Valley, dec. Brayden RoscoskyKiski Area, 11-8
220 Stephen SchottNazareth, won by forfeit over Cole WeightmanBelle Vernon, 0-0
285 Adam KaseConrad Weiser, dec. Thomas PollardMeadville, 5-2
Seventh Place
106 Sean LogueFather Judge, dec. Nicholas AllisonMifflin County, 4-2
113 Ben MonnCumberland Valley, maj. dec. Derek KeenCentral Mountain, 8-0
120 Lane AikeyBellefonte, dec. Jace RossConnellsville, 9-2
126 Sam McMonagleWest Chester Henderson, dec. Dylan EvansChartiers Valley, 5-2
132 Bryce BrennanRed Land, dec. Mason MyersCentral York, 3-1 SV
138 Steven StormPocono Mountain East, dec. Chandler HoDuBois, 3-0
145 Antonio PetrucelliOwen J. Roberts, dec. Antonio AmelioSeneca Valley, 6-3
152 Jack McGillSpring-Ford, dec. Tye WeathersbyCentral Dauphin, 3-2
160 Dillon SheehyCouncil Rock North, dec. Colby RomjueSusquehannock, 5-3
170 Dominic FalconeEaston, dec. Tyler KocakHampton, 4-1
182 Isaiah ReinertEaston, dec. Caden WrightEmmaus, 2-1
195 Jackson TalbottCentral Dauphin, pinned Louis CarbajalSpring-Ford, 2:18
220 T.J. MooreCedar Crest, dec. Dustin SwansonGarden Spot, 7-1
285 William McChesneyGreensburg Salem, dec. Oliver BillotteClearfield, 4-3
