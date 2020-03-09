Clearfield’s Billotte Places 8th at PIAA AAA State Championship

Oliver Billotte, pictured at far left, placed 8th at 285 in PIAA AAA State Championships (photo by Lucy Billotte)
HERSHEY — Clearfield Bison sophomore heavyweight Oliver Billotte placed eighth at the PIAA AAA State Championships over the weekend at the Giant Center in Hershey,
Billotte went 3-3 during the tourney to end his season with a 37-7 record and will head to his junior year at 52-16 overall.
Billotte’s State Championship Summary:
Championship Round 1: William McChesney, Greensburg Salem dec. Oliver Billotte, 3-1
Consolation Round 1: Oliver Billotte pinned John Klewin, Bensalem, 2:40
Consolation Round 2: Oliver Billotte dec. Nasier Spellman, York Suburban, 11-6
Consolation Round 3: Oliver Billotte pinned Charles Martin, Garden Spot, 4:04
Consolation Round 4: Adam Kase, Conrad Weiser maj. dec. Oliver Billotte, 16-8
Seventh Place Match: William McChesney, Greensburg Salem dec. Oliver Billotte, 4-3
Billotte’s eight place finish was the first such placing among the 59 total placewinners in Clearfield’s storied wrestling history.
Only three wrestlers from District 9 brought home medals this year, the others being DuBois’ Ed Scott at 152, who won his second state title, and Chandler Ho at 138, who also placed eighth.
Bethlehem Catholic won the team title and Lenny Pinto, the 170 pound champion from Stroudsburg, was named the tourney’s most outstanding wrestler.
Complete bracket results courtesy PA-Wrestling.com can be found by clicking here.
