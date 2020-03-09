Clearfield County Sheriff’s Fugitive of the Week: Ernest H. Ricketts

CLEARFIELD – Sheriff Michael Churner has announced Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week for the week of March 9, 2020.

He identified the fugitive as Ernest H. Ricketts, age 29, of 1615 Washington Ave., Hyde.

Ricketts has been charged by Lawrence Township police with terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, simple assault and harassment.

Churner said that Ricketts failed to appear for revocation court Feb. 3, and warrants were subsequently issued for his arrest.

Ricketts is described as a Caucasian male who stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and who weighs 135 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Ricketts’ location is asked to call the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office at 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159.

Callers will remain anonymous.