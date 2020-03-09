CAST to Host Another “Adult Only’ Friday Night Live

CLEARFIELD – Another “adult only” Friday Night Live will take place at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) on March 13.

Friday Night Live is an open mic, comedy night, and organizers say this edition will be Rated R. Guests must be 18 years of age or older to attend, and the show is not for the “easily-offended.”

Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission to Friday Night Live is always free, but CAST does accept and appreciate donations.

CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St., in Clearfield.