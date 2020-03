DEKALB, Ill. – Greg Bulsak became the first Mid-American Conference (MAC) champion in program history on Sunday, taking home the title at 197 pounds to finish off an exciting weekend at the 2020 MAC Championships. (Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics) Joining Bulsak on the podium was Brock Zacherl, who took second in his bracket after a close bout with […]

