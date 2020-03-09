Authorities Apprehend Fugitive of the Week

CLEARFIELD – A tip led to the apprehension of Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week.

Sheriff Michael Churner says on Monday information was received that 29-year-old Ernest H. Ricketts of Hyde stayed at a residence on Fourth Street in Clearfield Borough.

While conducting the warrant service, he said Ricketts fled the residence on foot and a pursuit ensued. Ricketts was apprehended near Wrigley Street, Churner said, and additional charges are pending against him.

The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township police departments.