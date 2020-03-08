UPDATE: Coroner Identifies Victim in Fatal I-80 Crash

SANDY TOWNSHIP, Clearfield Co. – The investigation is ongoing into a fatal, multi-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 80 eastbound in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.

At approximately 3:13 p.m., DuBois-based state police say two vehicles involved were traveling on I-80 eastbound while another vehicle was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of travel.

The vehicle traveling in the wrong direction reportedly struck one vehicle, then entered the right-hand lane and struck a second vehicle driven by 43-year-old Ryan V. Muirhead of DuBois head-on.

Muirhead was killed as a result of the collision and pronounced dead at the scene, said Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder. She also said that an autopsy is currently scheduled for Monday.

Four other people were injured in the crash and were flown for medical treatment, according to a previously-published GANT News report.