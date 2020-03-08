Tyrone Hospital Recognized for Contribution to Patient Safety

TYRONE – Tyrone Hospital is the recipient of the Patient Safety Authority (PSA) Executive Director’s Choice Award in the annual I AM Patient Safety contest.

The PSA’s annual contest recognizes Pennsylvania healthcare workers exhibiting outstanding dedication to patient safety.

Tyrone was selected for the award in recognition of the extraordinary work of the hospital’s Surgical Infection Reduction Team.

The team, consisting of staff from the operating room, housekeeping, patient safety, infection prevention and maintenance departments, collaborated on a project to reduce surgical site infection in patients undergoing total hip arthroplasty surgery (hip replacement).

By addressing various opportunities for improvement, the infection rate for total hip arthroplasties decreased from 4.1 percent to 0 percent.

Tyrone Regional Health Network celebrated Tyrone Hospital’s accomplishment with a special breakfast for all employees.

Winners of the I AM Patient Safety contest were announced via a live video on Facebook on Feb. 6. This year’s I AM Patient Safety contest had 156 nominations from 79 facilities ranging from small to large teaching facilities. Contest winners were selected from nine categories.

In April, representatives from the Tyrone Hospital team will officially receive their award at the Patient Safety Authority Annual Patient Safety Summit in Lancaster, Pa.

Pictured are representatives of Tyrone Hospital’s Surgical Infection Reduction team. In the front row, left to right, are: Gaylene Brown, central supply, Beth Cary, LPN, infection prevention coordinator and Lesia Riggleman, housekeeping supervisor.

In the back row are: Douglas Trexler, maintenance department, Amanda Lear, RN, operating room, Janelle Remensnyder, surgical technologist, operating room, Thelma Gochnaur, housekeeping, and Kendra Daughenbaugh, RN, manager, surgical services.