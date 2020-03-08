Home / News / Explore Jefferson / Total Number of Coronavirus Cases in PA Reaches Six, Over 500 Cases Reported in U.S.

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Sunday that two new presumptive positive coronavirus cases have been reported in the commonwealth. In a release, the agency said two individuals from Montgomery County were diagnosed and are isolated at their homes. Both individuals are described as adults who are experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms. The total of presumptive positive COVID-19 […]

 

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/total-number-of-coronavirus-cases-in-pa-reaches-six-over-500-cases-reported-in-u-s/

 

