State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on I-80

SANDY TOWNSHIP, Clearfield Co. – The investigation is ongoing into a fatal, multi-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 80 eastbound in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.

At approximately 3:13 p.m., DuBois-based state police say two vehicles involved were traveling on I-80 eastbound while another vehicle was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of travel.

The vehicle traveling in the wrong direction reportedly struck one vehicle, then entered the right-hand lane and struck a second vehicle head-on. Its driver was killed as a result of the collision and pronounced dead at the scene, state police say.

Four other people were injured in the crash and were flown for medical treatment, according to a previously-published GANT News report.