Reitz Theater to Hold Open auditions for Monty Python’s Spamalot

DUBOIS – Open auditions for Monty Python’s Spamalot will be held in the basement conference room of the Reitz Theater on Sunday, April 5, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Monday, April 6, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., and Saturday, April 13, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Callbacks will be held on Monday, April 15, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Reitz Theater is located at 36 E. Scribner Ave., DuBois.

Performance dates for Spamalot are June 19-21 and June 25-27. The show is being directed by Lisa Rutherford.

Monty Python’s Spamalot is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized Monty Python’s performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. Learn more at www.theatricalrights.com.

For additional information on auditions, visit ReitzTheater.com, e-mail thereitztheater@gmail.com, or call 814-375-4274.