GANT ICYMI: Week of March 2

GANT’s ICYMI gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.
GANT’s ICYMI will be posted each weekend for your perusal. For most part, it will be filled with local headlines, but every now and again, a state, world or national story will make the list.
Clearfield County Sheriff’s Fugitive of the Week: Robert E. Lefort
Sandy Supers to Establish Committee to Work on Proposed ATV/UTV Ordinance
More Than $15,000 in Door Prizes to be Given Away at Outdoor Show
Two Men Found with Large Amounts of Drugs in Separate Incidents Sent to State Prison
Clearfield Commissioners Hear About Launchbox Programs for Local Entrepreneurs
LT Supers to Send Letter Outlining Concerns Over Boggs Twp. Landfill to Clearfield Co. Commissioners
Wolf Administration Announces Ability to Test for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania
Man Charged for Allegedly Assaulting Three Employees at Local Bus Co.
Throwback Thursday: An Afternoon of Fun at Burnside’s Conner Park
Clearfield Woman Charged After Baby Reportedly Tests Positive for Drugs
Director of North American CWD Project to Host Open Forum at Outdoor Show
Wolf Administration Confirms Two Presumptive Positive Cases of COVID-19