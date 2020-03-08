Home / News / Local News / GANT ICYMI: Week of March 2

GANT ICYMI: Week of March 2

GANT’s ICYMI gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.

GANT’s ICYMI will be posted each weekend for your perusal. For most part, it will be filled with local headlines, but every now and again, a state, world or national story will make the list.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Fugitive of the Week: Robert E. Lefort

Clearfield AAUW to Hold Annual Books-Sandwiched-In Series

Job Seekers Invited to Penn State DuBois Career Fair

Taylor Sentenced for Involvement in Local Meth Ring

Moore Sentenced for Attempted Jail Escape

Sandy Supers to Establish Committee to Work on Proposed ATV/UTV Ordinance

More Than $15,000 in Door Prizes to be Given Away at Outdoor Show

Two Men Found with Large Amounts of Drugs in Separate Incidents Sent to State Prison

Area Entrepreneurs Pitch Ideas for Up to $10,000

Clearfield Commissioners Hear About Launchbox Programs for Local Entrepreneurs

LT Supers to Send Letter Outlining Concerns Over Boggs Twp. Landfill to Clearfield Co. Commissioners

Wolf Administration Announces Ability to Test for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

Man Charged for Allegedly Assaulting Three Employees at Local Bus Co.

Prince Pleads Guilty in Burglary Case

Throwback Thursday: An Afternoon of Fun at Burnside’s Conner Park

Reports from Police Chief, Solicitor Top LT Supers’ Meeting

Clearfield Woman Charged After Baby Reportedly Tests Positive for Drugs

Angeletti is Guest Speaker for DuBois Historical Luncheon

Director of North American CWD Project to Host Open Forum at Outdoor Show

Four Clearfield Residents Charged in Johnsonburg Arson Case

Wolf Administration Confirms Two Presumptive Positive Cases of COVID-19

 

Shaw Public Library Lists Memorials for February
Tyrone Hospital Recognized for Contribution to Patient Safety

