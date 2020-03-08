DuBois’ Scott, Brookville’s Whitehill Win PIAA Wrestling Titles for Second Straight Year

HERSHEY, Pa. (D9Sports) – DuBois’ Ed Scott and Brookville’s Colby Whitehill won PIAA wrestling crowns for the second consecutive year. (Photo of Ed Scott on the podium. Photo courtesy of DuBois Athletics) Scott wrestling at 152 pounds this season defeated Council Rock North’s Cameron Robinson, 11-8, in the championship bout to claim the Class 3A title. Our last local champ […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/dubois-scott-brookvilles-whitehill-win-piaa-wrestling-titles-for-second-straight-year/