10-Day Residency for Older Adults at Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus

CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Council on Arts (PCA) is charged with development and promotion of the arts in the Commonwealth. To accomplish its mission, the PCA encourages education excellence throughout the commonwealth.

PCA has partnered through Galaxy Arts and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. to bring professional dancer, choreographer and teaching artist, Ann Van Kuren to offer, free of charge, “The Age of Dance Regeneration,” to seniors 55 and up of any physical ability.

The bi-weekly residency will teach participants about creative dance and help them learn and build skills in dance, creativity, telling stories through movement and dance composition.

The theme “Corridors of Time/Places these feet have walked” will help participants create and perform a piece of choreography by tapping into creativity, physical expression and storytelling abilities.

Key outcomes of this class:

to generate active use of body and mind and for each participant to challenge themselves artistically.

to collaborate and create artistic works, expressing personal stories and memories.

to socialize, explore new things and have fun.

Classes will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Lock Haven University Multi-Purpose Room, Clearfield Campus on the following dates: March 27, March 31, April 3, April 14, April 17, April 23, April 28. May 1 and May 5. A celebration event will be held May 5, from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

To register, call Cathie at the CCAAA Inc.: 814-765-2696. The limit is 20 participants.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.