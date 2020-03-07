Wolf Announces Two New Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Cases, Legislative Action to Aid in Swift Response

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf this afternoon confirmed two new presumptive positive cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pennsylvania. Both individuals are from Montgomery County, have mild symptoms, are in isolation at home and were exposed to an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present. “These new cases bring our total of presumptive positive cases to […]

