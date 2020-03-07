UPDATED: I-80 Eastbound Reopened

Update at 9:30 p.m.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that Interstate 80 eastbound is now open to traffic.

It had been closed at exit 97 (DuBois/Brockway) for several hours due to a multiple vehicle crash at mile marker 99.

A detour using Route 255 to the DuBois/Penfield interchange has been lifted.

Update at 8:04 p.m.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY – One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 80, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.

Shaffer Snyder said four other people were injured and flown from the scene for medical treatment. No further information is available at this time.

Interstate 80 eastbound, between exits 97 and 101, remains closed at this time.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that Interstate 80 eastbound is closed at exit 97 (DuBois/Brockway) due to a multiple-vehicle crash at mile marker 99.

Traffic is being diverted off the Interstate at exit 97 and will follow Route 255 before reconnecting with I-80 at the DuBois/Penfield interchange at mile marker 101.

The detour is expected to be in place for at least two hours. PennDOT will issue an update once the closure has been lifted.

