Thomas L. Arthurs, age 80 of DuBois, PA died Friday, March 6, 2020 at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. Born on December 31, 1939, in Ridgway, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Artie (Kroh) Arthurs. On June 26, 1966 he married Josephine (Rozyle) Arthurs. She preceded him in death on March 10, 2012. Tom was a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/thomas-l-arthurs/