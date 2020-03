Sheldon L. Royer, Age 82 of DuBois, PA died Saturday, March 07, 2020 at his home. Born on June, 4, 1937 in DuBois, Pa He was the son of the late John and Pearl (White) Royer. Sheldon was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served during the Korean War. He retired after over 30 years of service […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sheldon-l-royer/