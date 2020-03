Peter O. Fernandez, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home in Reynoldsville, PA. He was born on January 17, 1929, to the late Peter and Pilar (Garcia) Fernandez in Ecorse, MI. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II on the USS Token. Peter married Patricia Morgan on March 23, 1951, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/peter-o-fernandez/