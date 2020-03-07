HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced the return of more than $2 million in licensing fees to 1,117 municipalities in which licensees are located. Twice a year, as required by law, the PLCB returns liquor license fees paid by PLCB-approved licensees to the municipalities that are home to those licenses. Municipalities have flexibility in allocating and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pennsylvania-liquor-control-board-returns-more-than-2-million-in-licensing-fees-to-local-communities/