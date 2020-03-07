PennDOT, Beer Belly Beverage Debunking 5 Myths of DUI Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

STATE COLLEGE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Beer Belly Beverage of State College are urging motorists not to drive impaired this St. Patrick’s Day as law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired drivers during an enforcement wave that runs through Tuesday, March 17.

“Impaired driver crashes have been trending downward in recent years, but they still continue to be one of the biggest challenges we face on our road to zero highway fatalities in Pennsylvania,” said PennDOT District Executive Tom Zurat.

“Until we overcome that obstacle, we’ll continue working with our partners in law enforcement on outreach and education efforts like this one.”

As part of this effort, PennDOT provided Beer Belly Beverage with handouts debunking the “5 Myths of Impaired Driving.” They will be on display at the establishment and distributed to customers while supplies last.

Some of the “5 Myths of Impaired Driving” include:

Myth: Beer doesn’t have as much alcohol as hard liquor.

Fact: A 12-ounce bottle of beer has the same amount of alcohol as a standard shot of 80-proof liquor or five ounces of wine.

Myth: You are OK to drive if you’ve only had a few drinks.

Fact: The safest choice for you and your friends is always to not drink and drive. The ability to drive after a drink is different for everyone, so have a designated driver.

According to preliminary PennDOT data, there were 109 impaired driver crashes in Pennsylvania, resulting in two fatalities, between 6 p.m. Friday, March 15, and 6 a.m. Sunday, March 18, 2019.

For more information on the dangers and consequences of impaired driving, visit PennDOT.gov/safety.

For regional traffic updates, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.