Holland’s Title Hopes Derailed, Will Wrestle for Fifth Place

HERSHEY — Curwensville senior Zach Holland made it to Friday night’s PIAA AA semifinals, assuring himself of a state medal in his first and only appearance on the big stage of the Giant Center in Hershey.

There he ran into top-ranked and undefeated Kaden Cassidy (37-0) of Bedford. Cassidy showed why he’ll be claiming his third state medal when he took Holland down at the 1:21 mark of the match and picked up the pin in 1:09. Cassidy had tech falls in his first two matches and has now outscored his three opponents 33-1.

Cassidy will face Kenneth Kiser (43-3) of Saegertown, who pinned Holland in 3:59 at the North West Regional tourney in Sharon.

Once Holland was sent into the consolation round, he ran into a hot Kenny Duschek (42-8) from Freedom High School. Duschek made Holland his fourth victim in the wrestlebacks with a 7-2 win. After a scoreless first period, Holland needed some injury time at the 1;29 mark of the second, then gave up an escape about 40 seconds later. Duschek scored a big takedown with 13 seconds remaining in the period top go up 3-0 heading to the final period. Holland was turned for two back points and then reversed Duschek to get the score to 5-2. Duschek set the final at 7-2 with a reversal of his own.

On Saturday morning Holland (34-3) will meet Zack Witmer (36-7) of St. Joseph’s Academy in the fifth place match. Witmer will get his third state medal after placing fifth in 2018 and fourth in 2019.

Finals Match Ups: