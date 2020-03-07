Home / Sports / Local Sports / Holland’s Title Hopes Derailed, Will Wrestle for Fifth Place

Holland’s Title Hopes Derailed, Will Wrestle for Fifth Place

HERSHEY — Curwensville senior Zach Holland made it to Friday night’s PIAA AA semifinals, assuring himself of a state medal in his first and only appearance on the big stage of the Giant Center in Hershey.

There he ran into top-ranked and undefeated Kaden Cassidy (37-0) of Bedford. Cassidy showed why he’ll be claiming his third state medal when he took Holland down at the 1:21 mark of the match and picked up the pin in 1:09. Cassidy had tech falls in his first two matches and has now outscored his three opponents 33-1.

Cassidy will face Kenneth Kiser (43-3) of Saegertown, who pinned Holland in 3:59 at the North West Regional tourney in Sharon.

Once Holland was sent into the consolation round, he ran into a hot Kenny Duschek (42-8) from Freedom High School. Duschek made Holland his fourth victim in the wrestlebacks with a 7-2 win. After a scoreless first period, Holland needed some injury time at the 1;29 mark of the second, then gave up an escape about 40 seconds later. Duschek scored a big takedown with 13 seconds remaining in the period top go up 3-0 heading to the final period. Holland was turned for two back points and then reversed Duschek to get the score to 5-2. Duschek set the final at 7-2 with a reversal of his own.

On Saturday morning Holland (34-3) will meet Zack Witmer (36-7) of St. Joseph’s Academy in the fifth place match. Witmer will get his third state medal after placing fifth in 2018 and fourth in 2019.

Finals Match Ups:

Championship Finals
106 Calan BollmanChestnut Ridge, vs. Branden WentzelMontoursville
113 Gary SteenReynolds, vs. Joey FischerSouth Park
120 Sheldon SeymourTroy, vs. Ryan MichaelsElizabeth Forward
126 Ryan CrookhamNotre Dame-GP, vs. Levi HainesBiglerville
132 Brock McMillenGlendale, vs. Ian OswaltBurrell
138 Kaden CassidyBedford, vs. Kenneth KiserSaegertown
145 Gage McClenahanBald Eagle Area, vs. Gavin D’AmatoTunkhannock
152 Caleb DowlingSt. Joseph’s Academy, vs. A.J. CorradoBurrell
160 Thayne LawrenceFrazier, vs. Andrew CernigliaNotre Dame-GP
170 Matthew ArciuoloSaucon Valley, vs. Tyler StoltzfusSt. Joseph’s Academy
182 Austin WalleyEllwood City, vs. Dylan BennettMontoursville
195 Gaige GarciaSouthern Columbia, vs. Braydon HerbsterReynolds
220 Cameron WoodMontoursville, vs. Kolby FlankWilson Area
285 Colby WhitehillBrookville, vs. Emmanuel LawalChurch Farm School
Third Place
106 Jaden PepeWyoming Area, vs. Deven JacksonWest Perry
113 Owen ReinselBrookville, vs. Brett UngarNotre Dame-GP
120 Brandan ChletsosNotre Dame-GP, vs. Logan JaquayEisenhower
126 Jackson ArringtonForest Hills, vs. Dave EvansTunkhannock
132 Anthony GlaslBrockway, vs. Adam JacobEast Pennsboro
138 Patrick DeMarkTrinity, vs. Kenny DuschekFreedom Area
145 Avery BassettMidd-West, vs. Nathan HigleySullivan County
152 Malachi DuvallPenns Valley, vs. Wesley BarnesSouthern Columbia
160 Gavin GarciaSouthern Columbia, vs. Gage MusserCommodore Perry
170 Cael CrebsMontoursville, vs. Trent SchultheisFreedom Area
182 Dane CsencsitsSaucon Valley, vs. Andrew SharerPenns Valley
195 Ethan RodeNewport, vs. Danny LawrenceMahanoy
220 Duane KniselyChestnut Ridge, vs. Nathan TaylorBrookville
285 Jalen StephensMeyersdale, vs. Lear QuintonSouthern Columbia
Fifth Place
106 Cayden WalterBrookville, vs. Evan MaagNotre Dame-GP
113 Kai BurkettChestnut Ridge, vs. Hunter WalkTyrone
120 Nate SmithBishop McDevitt, vs. Cole BaylessReynolds
126 Tyler CymmermanDerry Area, vs. Noah FrackBrandywine Heights
132 Carter GillHickory, vs. Kaeden BergerReynolds
138 Zack WitmerSt. Joseph’s Academy, vs. Zach HollandCurwensville
145 Erik GibsonForest Hills, vs. Alex ChessMercer
152 Ryan WeyandtForest Hills, vs. Shane KemperBurgettstown
160 Nolan LearBenton, vs. Keegan RothrockSt. Joseph’s Academy
170 Cade LinnSouthern Columbia, vs. Timothy WardCanton
182 Ethan FinchSheffield, vs. Richard FeroceBurrell
195 Parker MoorePhilipsburg-Osceola, vs. Marshall Van TasselUnion City
220 Jake RyanMount Union, vs. Cael BlackEisenhower
285 Riley KemperBurgettstown, vs. Bronson StrouseTamaqua
Seventh Place
106 Ethan KolbBenton, vs. Lucas MunseeCorry Area
113 Gavin BradleyAthens, vs. Connor BrownLittlestown
120 Eric AlderferFaith Christian, vs. Nathan HolderbaumChestnut Ridge
126 Gabe GramlyMifflinburg, vs. Connor PierceHarbor Creek
132 Noah HuntWarrior Run, vs. Noah TeeterForest Hills
138 Chase ChapmanPhilipsburg-Osceola, vs. Blake ShowersBiglerville
145 Jackson SpiresGeneral McLane, vs. Cooper WarshelRichland
152 Tyler MartinBishop McDevitt, vs. Owen JeffersonSeneca
160 Isaac CoryMontoursville, vs. Hunter WeitoishPhilipsburg-Osceola
170 Teddy RaceKane, vs. Cole ToyReynolds
182 Nate WickershamTamaqua, vs. Patrick CutchemberQuaker Valley
195 Garrett BooneMcGuffey, vs. Eric JohnsonBrockway
220 Cory JohnstonGlendale, vs. Joey KingMaplewood
285 Keegan BraundAthens, vs. Nickolas WarnkeSaucon Valley

 

 

Clearfield's Oliver Billotte Sure to Medal at AAA States, McGonigal Eliminated

Related Posts

Leave a Reply