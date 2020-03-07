Holland’s Title Hopes Derailed, Will Wrestle for Fifth Place

HERSHEY — Curwensville senior Zach Holland made it to Friday night’s PIAA AA semifinals, assuring himself of a state medal in his first and only appearance on the big stage of the Giant Center in Hershey.
There he ran into top-ranked and undefeated Kaden Cassidy (37-0) of Bedford. Cassidy showed why he’ll be claiming his third state medal when he took Holland down at the 1:21 mark of the match and picked up the pin in 1:09. Cassidy had tech falls in his first two matches and has now outscored his three opponents 33-1.
Cassidy will face Kenneth Kiser (43-3) of Saegertown, who pinned Holland in 3:59 at the North West Regional tourney in Sharon.
Once Holland was sent into the consolation round, he ran into a hot Kenny Duschek (42-8) from Freedom High School. Duschek made Holland his fourth victim in the wrestlebacks with a 7-2 win. After a scoreless first period, Holland needed some injury time at the 1;29 mark of the second, then gave up an escape about 40 seconds later. Duschek scored a big takedown with 13 seconds remaining in the period top go up 3-0 heading to the final period. Holland was turned for two back points and then reversed Duschek to get the score to 5-2. Duschek set the final at 7-2 with a reversal of his own.
On Saturday morning Holland (34-3) will meet Zack Witmer (36-7) of St. Joseph’s Academy in the fifth place match. Witmer will get his third state medal after placing fifth in 2018 and fourth in 2019.
Finals Match Ups:
|Championship Finals
|106
|Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge, vs. Branden Wentzel, Montoursville
|113
|Gary Steen, Reynolds, vs. Joey Fischer, South Park
|120
|Sheldon Seymour, Troy, vs. Ryan Michaels, Elizabeth Forward
|126
|Ryan Crookham, Notre Dame-GP, vs. Levi Haines, Biglerville
|132
|Brock McMillen, Glendale, vs. Ian Oswalt, Burrell
|138
|Kaden Cassidy, Bedford, vs. Kenneth Kiser, Saegertown
|145
|Gage McClenahan, Bald Eagle Area, vs. Gavin D’Amato, Tunkhannock
|152
|Caleb Dowling, St. Joseph’s Academy, vs. A.J. Corrado, Burrell
|160
|Thayne Lawrence, Frazier, vs. Andrew Cerniglia, Notre Dame-GP
|170
|Matthew Arciuolo, Saucon Valley, vs. Tyler Stoltzfus, St. Joseph’s Academy
|182
|Austin Walley, Ellwood City, vs. Dylan Bennett, Montoursville
|195
|Gaige Garcia, Southern Columbia, vs. Braydon Herbster, Reynolds
|220
|Cameron Wood, Montoursville, vs. Kolby Flank, Wilson Area
|285
|Colby Whitehill, Brookville, vs. Emmanuel Lawal, Church Farm School
|Third Place
|106
|Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area, vs. Deven Jackson, West Perry
|113
|Owen Reinsel, Brookville, vs. Brett Ungar, Notre Dame-GP
|120
|Brandan Chletsos, Notre Dame-GP, vs. Logan Jaquay, Eisenhower
|126
|Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills, vs. Dave Evans, Tunkhannock
|132
|Anthony Glasl, Brockway, vs. Adam Jacob, East Pennsboro
|138
|Patrick DeMark, Trinity, vs. Kenny Duschek, Freedom Area
|145
|Avery Bassett, Midd-West, vs. Nathan Higley, Sullivan County
|152
|Malachi Duvall, Penns Valley, vs. Wesley Barnes, Southern Columbia
|160
|Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, vs. Gage Musser, Commodore Perry
|170
|Cael Crebs, Montoursville, vs. Trent Schultheis, Freedom Area
|182
|Dane Csencsits, Saucon Valley, vs. Andrew Sharer, Penns Valley
|195
|Ethan Rode, Newport, vs. Danny Lawrence, Mahanoy
|220
|Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge, vs. Nathan Taylor, Brookville
|285
|Jalen Stephens, Meyersdale, vs. Lear Quinton, Southern Columbia
|Fifth Place
|106
|Cayden Walter, Brookville, vs. Evan Maag, Notre Dame-GP
|113
|Kai Burkett, Chestnut Ridge, vs. Hunter Walk, Tyrone
|120
|Nate Smith, Bishop McDevitt, vs. Cole Bayless, Reynolds
|126
|Tyler Cymmerman, Derry Area, vs. Noah Frack, Brandywine Heights
|132
|Carter Gill, Hickory, vs. Kaeden Berger, Reynolds
|138
|Zack Witmer, St. Joseph’s Academy, vs. Zach Holland, Curwensville
|145
|Erik Gibson, Forest Hills, vs. Alex Chess, Mercer
|152
|Ryan Weyandt, Forest Hills, vs. Shane Kemper, Burgettstown
|160
|Nolan Lear, Benton, vs. Keegan Rothrock, St. Joseph’s Academy
|170
|Cade Linn, Southern Columbia, vs. Timothy Ward, Canton
|182
|Ethan Finch, Sheffield, vs. Richard Feroce, Burrell
|195
|Parker Moore, Philipsburg-Osceola, vs. Marshall Van Tassel, Union City
|220
|Jake Ryan, Mount Union, vs. Cael Black, Eisenhower
|285
|Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, vs. Bronson Strouse, Tamaqua
|Seventh Place
|106
|Ethan Kolb, Benton, vs. Lucas Munsee, Corry Area
|113
|Gavin Bradley, Athens, vs. Connor Brown, Littlestown
|120
|Eric Alderfer, Faith Christian, vs. Nathan Holderbaum, Chestnut Ridge
|126
|Gabe Gramly, Mifflinburg, vs. Connor Pierce, Harbor Creek
|132
|Noah Hunt, Warrior Run, vs. Noah Teeter, Forest Hills
|138
|Chase Chapman, Philipsburg-Osceola, vs. Blake Showers, Biglerville
|145
|Jackson Spires, General McLane, vs. Cooper Warshel, Richland
|152
|Tyler Martin, Bishop McDevitt, vs. Owen Jefferson, Seneca
|160
|Isaac Cory, Montoursville, vs. Hunter Weitoish, Philipsburg-Osceola
|170
|Teddy Race, Kane, vs. Cole Toy, Reynolds
|182
|Nate Wickersham, Tamaqua, vs. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley
|195
|Garrett Boone, McGuffey, vs. Eric Johnson, Brockway
|220
|Cory Johnston, Glendale, vs. Joey King, Maplewood
|285
|Keegan Braund, Athens, vs. Nickolas Warnke, Saucon Valley