Dustin Cambria is CCCTC Graduate of the Month

CLEARFIELD – Dustin Cambria attended the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC), graduating in 2019 from the Masonry Construction program.

He said he chose to attend the CCCTC because he had a dream of becoming a mason and knew it would help him with his career once he graduated.

He said the skills he gained during his time in the Masonry program helped him ease into the industry.

He is currently a bricklayer for International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 and works for Harris Masonry.

Cambria is only one example of how CCCTC graduates use their education to strengthen the industry in their field of study.