Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte Sure to Medal at AAA States, McGonigal Eliminated

HERSHEY — Clearfield Bison heavyweight sophomore Oliver Billotte didn’t let a lack of experience at the PIAA AAA State Championships affect his outcome, as he has rattled off three straight wins in the wrestlebacks, and assured himself of a state medal, after losing his opening round match.

And the fact that all of his counterparts were seniors makes the run even more impressive.

Billotte (37-5) got in high scoring affairs in both of his second and third round consolation bouts on Friday.

First he faced Nasier Spellman (23-6) of York Suburban where Billotte held a slim 4-3 lead heading into the final period. Spellman came off the bottom to tie the match at four apiece, but it was all Billotte from that point on. “OB” hit a five-point move to give himself some breathing room at 9-4, but gave up an escape to close the gap. A final takedown with 43 seconds remaining pretty much sealed it as Billotte moved on with an 11-6 win.

Next up, with a state medal on the line, was senior Charles Martin (33-10) of Garden Spot. After a scoreless opening period, Martin went up 2-0 on Billotte with a penalty point and an escape going his way. The last minute and a half of the second period was all Billotte has he took down, and let up Martin three times, closing out the period with a 6-5 lead. Billotte expanded his lead to 9-5 with another takedown and escape combo. Those four escapes would be the last of Martin’s career, as Billotte picked up one more takedown , which led to a pin at the 4:04 mark.

Oliver Billotte assured himself a state medal with his pin over Charles Martin of Garden Spot. (Photo by Lucy Billotte)

In the consy round of four on Saturday morning, Billotte will face his fourth consecutive senior, Adam Case (37-6) of Conrad Weiser. The loser will go to the seventh place match, while the winner will face a championship round semifinalist.

In his second state championship appearance, Mark McGonigal went 1-2. He was defeated 4-0 by Kiski Area’s Sammy Starr in the second round of the wrestlebacks. The match was scoreless after one period and Starr scored the lone points of the second period on a reversal. McGonigal took neutral to start the third, but was taken down with 39 seconds remaining, ending his sophomore season.

McGonigal finished the year 34-9 and will take a two-year mark of 64-19 into his junior season, potentially putting him on pace to end his career in the top-5 on the Bison all-time win list.

DuBois’ returning state champion Ed Scott is the lone District 9 wrestler in the semifinals.

Bethlehem Catholic with six semifinalists and 65.5 team points just about has the team title locked up, barring a complete Saturday collapse.

