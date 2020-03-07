Clearfield Rotarians Donating Dictionaries to Local Students

CLEARFIELD – At a recent meeting, members of the Clearfield Rotary Club prepared to distribute new dictionaries to elementary school students in the Clearfield area. Club members also discussed the Four-Way Speech Contest that was held Feb. 24 at Lock Haven University. Pictured, from left to right, are: Past Presidents Vince Cahill III and Toni Zawisa and President-Elect Lindsie Wisor. Anyone interested in joining the service club, which meets Wednesdays at Moena Restaurant in downtown Clearfield, is asked to contact a Rotarian.