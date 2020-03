Avah M. Parise, 86, of Walston, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born February 17, 1934, in Roulette, Potter County; a daughter of the late Edith C. (Farren) and Sidney P. Boyer. On September 15, 1956, she married Joseph A. Parise, Sr., who preceded her in death. Avah was a member of St. Anthony’s Roman […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/avah-m-parise/