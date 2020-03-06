Home / Crime / Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

warrant-list

Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159
Trevor M. Askey Bench Warrant
Kacy A. Banks Bench Warrant
Brandy L. Barrett-Mann Bench Warrant
Michael G. Beish Bench Warrant
Derrick C. Bilger Bench Warrant
Michelle L. Bizzak Bench Warrant
Brenda Sue Boyer Bench Warrant
Jason T. Bricen Bench Warrant
Kenneth M. Britton Bench Warrant
Daniel M. Brodman Bench Warrant
Joseph A. Brown Bench Warrant
Earl Brownlee Bench Warrant
Corey J. Burke Bench Warrant
Derek J. Caraway Bench Warrant
Brooke L. Chuba Bench Warrant
Bruce E. Coffey Bench Warrant
Randy J. Coombs II Bench Warrant
William Courson Bench Warrant
Charles A. Courteau Bench Warrant
Lisa G. Davies Bench Warrant
Otis Davis Bench Warrant
Harry E. DeHaven  Bench Warrant
Casey L. Delaney Bench Warrant
Matthew E. Deyarmin Bench Warrant
James M. Dillen Jr. Bench Warrant
Joshua T. Dillon Bench Warrant
Jesse R. Dixon Bench Warrant
Stacey M. Donahue Bench Warrant
Brandy M. Duffy Bench Warrant
James B. Ehrenfried Bench Warrant
Jonathan W. Ellsworth Jr. Bench Warrant
Anthony E. English Bench Warrant
Catherine J. Evens Bench Warrant
Vincent P. Feely Bench Warrant
Lawrence E. Flynn Bench Warrant
Michael J. Folmar Bench Warrant
Roy J. Foltz Bench Warrant
Deric D. Frantz Bench Warrant
Stephen T. Freebourn Bench Warrant
Robert J. Gavlock Bench Warrant
Anthony L. Gearhart Bench Warrant
Stephon L. Goodman-Gay Bench Warrant
Richard T. Hammond Bench Warrant
Richard K. Hawkins Bench Warrant
Victor G. Hill Bench Warrant
Brock A. Jarrett Bench Warrant
Brad Kahle Bench Warrant
Chelsea M. Kephart Bench Warrant
Tyler J. Knepp Bench Warrant
Colt S. Kramer Sr. Bench Warrant
David V. Kuhn Bench Warrant
Robert E. Lefort Bench Warrant
Pamela D. Linberg Bench Warrant
Austin M. Litz Bench Warrant
Isaac MacTavish Logan Bench Warrant
Thomas M. Lumadue Bench Warrant
Joseph S. Maines Bench Warrant
Margaret A. Maines Bench Warrant
Kylee D. Martin Bench Warrant
Michael S. McKendrick Bench Warrant
Randall M. Mick Jr. Bench Warrant
Gage T. Miller Bench Warrant
Megan R. Miller Bench Warrant
Michael P. Mittllebrunn Bench Warrant
Jason A. Moore Bench Warrant
Amy L. Murgash Bench Warrant
Joshua R. Neptune Bench Warrant
James E. O’Dell Bench Warrant
Karl Hardy Palmer Bench Warrant
David L. Plaszenski Bench Warrant
Corey L. Quick Bench Warrant
Cory L. Reinard Bench Warrant
Zachary J. Reitz Bench Warrant
Heather L. Ricciotti Bench Warrant
Ernest H. Ricketts Bench Warrant
Brandon J. Rodgers Bench Warrant
Deborah A. Rodkey Bench Warrant
Jeffrey Ward Sallo Bench Warrant
Crystal Schram Bench Warrant
Remington Chadwick Scott Bench Warrant
Ronald D. Scott Bench Warrant
Danielle M. Siple Bench Warrant
Dustin D. Sutton Bench Warrant
Matthew F. Swartz Bench Warrant
Michael A. Weakland Bench Warrant
Valerie E. Woods Bench Warrant
Jacob A. Zemba Bench Warrant
Robert S. Zimmerman Bench Warrant

 

Curwensville's Holland Reaches PIAA AA State Semifinals
Wolf Administration Confirms Two Presumptive Positive Cases of COVID-19

Related Posts

One thought on “Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Leave a Reply