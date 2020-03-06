Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.
|Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department
|Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159
|Trevor M. Askey
|Bench Warrant
|Kacy A. Banks
|Bench Warrant
|Brandy L. Barrett-Mann
|Bench Warrant
|Michael G. Beish
|Bench Warrant
|Derrick C. Bilger
|Bench Warrant
|Michelle L. Bizzak
|Bench Warrant
|Brenda Sue Boyer
|Bench Warrant
|Jason T. Bricen
|Bench Warrant
|Kenneth M. Britton
|Bench Warrant
|Daniel M. Brodman
|Bench Warrant
|Joseph A. Brown
|Bench Warrant
|Earl Brownlee
|Bench Warrant
|Corey J. Burke
|Bench Warrant
|Derek J. Caraway
|Bench Warrant
|Brooke L. Chuba
|Bench Warrant
|Bruce E. Coffey
|Bench Warrant
|Randy J. Coombs II
|Bench Warrant
|William Courson
|Bench Warrant
|Charles A. Courteau
|Bench Warrant
|Lisa G. Davies
|Bench Warrant
|Otis Davis
|Bench Warrant
|Harry E. DeHaven
|Bench Warrant
|Casey L. Delaney
|Bench Warrant
|Matthew E. Deyarmin
|Bench Warrant
|James M. Dillen Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Joshua T. Dillon
|Bench Warrant
|Jesse R. Dixon
|Bench Warrant
|Stacey M. Donahue
|Bench Warrant
|Brandy M. Duffy
|Bench Warrant
|James B. Ehrenfried
|Bench Warrant
|Jonathan W. Ellsworth Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Anthony E. English
|Bench Warrant
|Catherine J. Evens
|Bench Warrant
|Vincent P. Feely
|Bench Warrant
|Lawrence E. Flynn
|Bench Warrant
|Michael J. Folmar
|Bench Warrant
|Roy J. Foltz
|Bench Warrant
|Deric D. Frantz
|Bench Warrant
|Stephen T. Freebourn
|Bench Warrant
|Robert J. Gavlock
|Bench Warrant
|Anthony L. Gearhart
|Bench Warrant
|Stephon L. Goodman-Gay
|Bench Warrant
|Richard T. Hammond
|Bench Warrant
|Richard K. Hawkins
|Bench Warrant
|Victor G. Hill
|Bench Warrant
|Brock A. Jarrett
|Bench Warrant
|Brad Kahle
|Bench Warrant
|Chelsea M. Kephart
|Bench Warrant
|Tyler J. Knepp
|Bench Warrant
|Colt S. Kramer Sr.
|Bench Warrant
|David V. Kuhn
|Bench Warrant
|Robert E. Lefort
|Bench Warrant
|Pamela D. Linberg
|Bench Warrant
|Austin M. Litz
|Bench Warrant
|Isaac MacTavish Logan
|Bench Warrant
|Thomas M. Lumadue
|Bench Warrant
|Joseph S. Maines
|Bench Warrant
|Margaret A. Maines
|Bench Warrant
|Kylee D. Martin
|Bench Warrant
|Michael S. McKendrick
|Bench Warrant
|Randall M. Mick Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Gage T. Miller
|Bench Warrant
|Megan R. Miller
|Bench Warrant
|Michael P. Mittllebrunn
|Bench Warrant
|Jason A. Moore
|Bench Warrant
|Amy L. Murgash
|Bench Warrant
|Joshua R. Neptune
|Bench Warrant
|James E. O’Dell
|Bench Warrant
|Karl Hardy Palmer
|Bench Warrant
|David L. Plaszenski
|Bench Warrant
|Corey L. Quick
|Bench Warrant
|Cory L. Reinard
|Bench Warrant
|Zachary J. Reitz
|Bench Warrant
|Heather L. Ricciotti
|Bench Warrant
|Ernest H. Ricketts
|Bench Warrant
|Brandon J. Rodgers
|Bench Warrant
|Deborah A. Rodkey
|Bench Warrant
|Jeffrey Ward Sallo
|Bench Warrant
|Crystal Schram
|Bench Warrant
|Remington Chadwick Scott
|Bench Warrant
|Ronald D. Scott
|Bench Warrant
|Danielle M. Siple
|Bench Warrant
|Dustin D. Sutton
|Bench Warrant
|Matthew F. Swartz
|Bench Warrant
|Michael A. Weakland
|Bench Warrant
|Valerie E. Woods
|Bench Warrant
|Jacob A. Zemba
|Bench Warrant
|Robert S. Zimmerman
|Bench Warrant
B. DavIs is staying in the camper behind his dads on Spring Valley ?