PennDOT, Scotty’s Donuts Partnering For “Donut Drive Drowsy” Campaign

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Scotty’s Donuts in DuBois are urging motorists to get enough sleep during their “Donut Drive Drowsy” Campaign on Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10.

“A tired driver can be just as dangerous as a drunk one, but more than a third of adults aren’t getting enough sleep at night,” said Tom Zurat, PennDOT District Executive.

“By teaming with Scotty’s, we hope to make people aware of the danger this poses and give them some incentive to get the proper rest on a daily basis.”

During the campaign, Scotty’s Donuts will offer a free donut with the purchase of a beverage to any customers who sleep seven hours or more the nights of the campaign.

Staff will ask to see your sleep or fitness tracking app to verify you got enough sleep, so have it open when you approach the counter.

Scotty’s Donuts will also distribute PennDOT literature on the dangers of drowsy driving and the warning signs a driver should be on the lookout for to avoid becoming a drowsy driver.

According to 2018 PennDOT data, there were 2,546 crashes involving a drowsy or sleeping driver statewide. There were 18 fatalities in those crashes.

For more information on the dangers and consequences of drowsy driving, visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.

For regional traffic updates, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.