HARRISBURG, Pa. – Following a press conference announcing the first two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, known as COVID-19, Governor Tom Wolf today signed an emergency disaster declaration to provide increased support to state agencies involved in the response to the virus. “It’s imperative that we continue to respond quickly and accurately to the coronavirus and its introduction into Pennsylvania,” […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/gov-wolf-signs-covid-19-disaster-declaration-to-provide-increased-support-for-state-response/