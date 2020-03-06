GANT Police Blotter

State police at Rockview
- Police received a report about an incident of retail theft Feb. 26 at the Minit Mart in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. During the incident, a 48-year-old Philipsburg man allegedly stole a bag of chips and a fountain drink valued at $4.01. The man was cited for the incident through the district court.
Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report about a vehicle passing a school bus while children were being picked up. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police received a report of bad checks, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police received a report about an alleged physical altercation, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police received a report about a male allegedly harassing and threatening a female. Upon investigation, police say the female was granted an emergency Protection from Abuse order.