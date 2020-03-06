Employment Opportunities Available Through Clearfield CareerLink

CLEARFIELD- The following employment opportunities are available through the Clearfield CareerLink office.

If interested, please apply in person at: 1125 Linden St., in Clearfield, or call 814-765-8118. No fees are required. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

Full-time Positions

JOB TITLE ORDER # WAGE/RATE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED *LPN 13676246 D.O.E 2-years’ experience in an office setting. *Maintenance Technician 13686344 18-21/Hour Minimum 2 years’ experience preventive maintenance on manufacturing equipment. *RN 13689379 D.O.E 2 years of direct work experience. *Assistant Store Manager 13693789 D.O.E Automotive parts, retail management experience preferred. *Installer Service Specialist 13693797 D.O.E Be proficient in parts lookup, invoicing and delivery management. *Parts Delivery 13693808 D.O.E Valid driver’s license, with an acceptable MVR. *Retail Sales Specialist 13693858 D.O.E Must be able available to work flexible hours. *Store Counter Sales 13694692 D.O.E Automotive parts, equipment or systems knowledge required. *Store Manager in Training 13694706 D.O.E 3-5 years prior automotive and/or retail management experience. *Tree Nursery Laborer 13694863 D.O.E Must be dependable and have reliable transportation.

Part-time Positions

Line Cook 13659817 11/Hour Full and Part-time available. Minimum of 2 years documented full menu & dinner experience. Personal Care Attendant 13659650 10/Hour Must pass background checks. Experienced Cook 13678763 D.O.E Prior cooking experience is required. Home Care Aide 13686240 D.O.E Full and Part-time available, must have driver’s license. *Delivery Driver / Laborer 13700918 D.O.E Full or Part-time available, must have a valid driver’s license, must be neat in appearance. *Parts Delivery 13693823 D.O.E Valid driver’s license, with an acceptable MVR. *Home Care Aide 13693849 D.O.E Full and Part-time available, must have a valid drivers license. *School Positions 13693868 D.O.E Full & Part-time available. Must be able to pass background checks. *Store Counter Sales 13694700 D.O.E Automotive parts, equipment or systems knowledge required.

Check out online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or find on Facebook at Clearfield CareerLink.

Job titles with an asterisk (*) in front indicates new job postings for this report period.