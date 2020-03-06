Employment Opportunities Available Through Clearfield CareerLink

CLEARFIELD- The following employment opportunities are available through the Clearfield CareerLink office.
If interested, please apply in person at: 1125 Linden St., in Clearfield, or call 814-765-8118. No fees are required. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
Full-time Positions
|JOB TITLE
|ORDER #
|WAGE/RATE
|EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
|*LPN
|13676246
|D.O.E
|2-years’ experience in an office setting.
|*Maintenance Technician
|13686344
|18-21/Hour
|Minimum 2 years’ experience preventive maintenance on manufacturing equipment.
|*RN
|13689379
|D.O.E
|2 years of direct work experience.
|*Assistant Store Manager
|13693789
|D.O.E
|Automotive parts, retail management experience preferred.
|*Installer Service Specialist
|13693797
|D.O.E
|Be proficient in parts lookup, invoicing and delivery management.
|*Parts Delivery
|13693808
|D.O.E
|Valid driver’s license, with an acceptable MVR.
|*Retail Sales Specialist
|13693858
|D.O.E
|Must be able available to work flexible hours.
|*Store Counter Sales
|13694692
|D.O.E
|Automotive parts, equipment or systems knowledge required.
|*Store Manager in Training
|13694706
|D.O.E
|3-5 years prior automotive and/or retail management experience.
|*Tree Nursery Laborer
|13694863
|D.O.E
|Must be dependable and have reliable transportation.
Part-time Positions
|Line Cook
|13659817
|11/Hour
|Full and Part-time available. Minimum of 2 years documented full menu & dinner experience.
|Personal Care Attendant
|13659650
|10/Hour
|Must pass background checks.
|Experienced Cook
|13678763
|D.O.E
|Prior cooking experience is required.
|Home Care Aide
|13686240
|D.O.E
|Full and Part-time available, must have driver’s license.
|*Delivery Driver / Laborer
|13700918
|D.O.E
|Full or Part-time available, must have a valid driver’s license, must be neat in appearance.
|*Parts Delivery
|13693823
|D.O.E
|Valid driver’s license, with an acceptable MVR.
|*Home Care Aide
|13693849
|D.O.E
|Full and Part-time available, must have a valid drivers license.
|*School Positions
|13693868
|D.O.E
|Full & Part-time available. Must be able to pass background checks.
|*Store Counter Sales
|13694700
|D.O.E
|Automotive parts, equipment or systems knowledge required.
Job titles with an asterisk (*) in front indicates new job postings for this report period.