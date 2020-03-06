Director of North American CWD Project to Host Open Forum at Outdoor Show

CLEARFIELD – John Eveland, director of the North American Chronic Wasting Disease Project, along with Doug Tyger, president of the Unified Sportsmen of Pennsylvania, will be on-hand at the Central PA Outdoor Show to host an open forum on CWD in Pennsylvania.

The North American CWD Project administers a biomedical research center to advance research on curing Chronic Wasting Disease and other Spiroplasma Bacterial Diseases.

The forum will be held Saturday, March 21, beginning at 12 p.m. at the Expo II Building at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

About Eveland

By education at the Pennsylvania State University, Eveland is a forester, wildlife biologist and ecologist. He graduated with number one academic honors as college marshal at Penn State; is a member of three national academic honor societies for biology, science and forestry; and served on the Penn State faculty.

Of Pennsylvania’s three big game mammals (white-tailed deer, black bear and elk), Eveland conducted the original statewide research and wrote the first state management plans that were instrumental in the recovery and success of two of these species – black bears and elk.

At Penn State, he discovered and conducted original research on the elk/brainworm relationship. He conceived and designed the original plans for the existing Elk Country Visitor Center in Pennsylvania and PA Wilds, which he had designated as Eastern Elk Heritage Park.

Regarding white-tailed deer (Pennsylvania’s third big game mammal), at the request of a former governor, he conducted research to assess the scientific efficacy of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s deer-management program.

As a scientist and project manager at Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Pittsburgh, Energy Impact Associates and Environmental Systems Consulting, Eveland assessed environmental impacts, designed habitat remediation and selected operating sites for some of the world’s largest energy-development projects: power-generation plants, mining operations and energy transportation networks.

His scientific experience includes studies for the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, university, state legislature and government agencies, industries and private organizations. He’s also conducted scientific research on wildlife, forest ecology, natural ecosystems, endangered species and energy/environment relationships within over 30 states and provinces of Canada throughout North America.

Currently, he serves as the director of the North American CWD Project, a national initiative to control chronic wasting disease – a lethal, bacterial disease affecting species of the deer family that has been spreading unabated across the continent for a half century.

Eveland is administering a neurodegenerative disease research laboratory in Louisiana toward controlling CWD and protecting human health and is developing a second disease research center in Pennsylvania.