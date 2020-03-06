Curwensville’s Holland Reaches PIAA AA State Semifinals

HERSHEY — Curwensville wrestler Zach Holland assured himself of a PIAA AA state championship medal in his first trip to Hershey when he advanced to Friday night’s 138 pound semifinals.

Holland (34-1) won his quarterfinal bout on Friday morning over Saucon Valley’s Jacob Jones (42-7) by a slim 1-0 margin, Holland’s second one point win of the tourney.

After a scoreless first period, Holland chose bottom to start the second. He immediately escaped, scoring the bout’s first points after just four seconds had elapsed. After another 1:56 of the neutral position, the bout moved to the final period with Holland clinging to a one point lead. Jones, known for his throws, chose neutral to begin the third set of two minutes. The strategy back fired for Jones, as Holland fought off all attempts at a takedown and won the match 1-0.

Holland’s victory assures him of at least a top-6 finish in the state. It will be Curwenville’s first state medal since Blake Passarelli’s eighth place finish at 113 in 2018.

Awaiting Holland in Friday’s 7:30 pm semifinals is top seeded Kaden Cassidy, a Bedford senior who sports an unblemished 36-0 record. Cassidy, who has two tech falls in the tourney, placed third in the state at 106 in 2017 and repeated that performance with a bronze medal last year at 132.

Holland will be joined in the semifinals by Brookville Raiders Cayden Walter at 106, Owen Reinsell at 113, Nathan Taylor at 220, returning state champ Colby Whithell at 285 and Brockway’s Anthony Glasl at 132 from District 9.

Click here for full results courtesy PA-Wrestling.com.