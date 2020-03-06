All Three Bison and Golden Tide Wrestlers Survive First Day of PIAA State Championships

HERSHEY — The Clearfield Bison sent two wrestlers and the Curwensville Golden Tide sent one to the 2020 PIAA State Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey.

All three survived the grueling first day of the toughest state tourney in the country, all with their medal hopes still alive.

Zach Holland at 138 for the Tide in the AA tourney is the lone one of the three to still be in the championship round and will be in the quarterfinals on Friday morning.

Clearfield’s Mark McGonigal at 152 and Oliver Billotte at 285 are in the second round of wrestlebacks of the AAA tourney.

He won a 3-2 match against Hughesville senior Luke Gorg (34-5), the North East Region third place finisher in round one. Holland (33-1) picked up the first points of the match a penalty point due to an illegal scissor and then scored a takedown a few seconds later to take a 3-0 lead in to the second period. The second period saw no scoring from the neutral position, and Gorg scored a late takedown to set the final.

One win away from securing a medal, Holland’s quarterfinal match up is against Jacob Jones (42-6), a freshman from Saucon Valley that won the South East Region. Jones won his first round bout 14-7 over Kenny Duschek (38-8) from Freedom Area.

The winner will likely get the top seed at the weight in the semis, Bedford’s Kaden Cassidy (35-0) who placed third at states as a freshman and junior.

Holland will be joined in the quarterfinals by seven other District 9 wrestlers.

After the first day of action, Notre-Dame GP sits atop the team standings with 37.5 points and seven quarterfinalists.

After going 0-2 as a freshman last season in his first trip to Hershey, McGonigal (34-8) already bettered last year’s performance with a 10-4 win in the preliminary round over Scott Barley (36-6) of Penn Manor. McGonigal held a slim 3-1 lead going into the final period of action, but broke it open against Barley on the strength of two takedowns and a 3-point nearfall.

In the quarterfinals McGonigal ran into the weight class’ number two seed Cameron Robinson (41-2) of Council Rock North. The South East region champ has two previous state medals to his credit – a fifth place in 2018 and a silver medal last year at 145. Robinson proved to be too much on his feet and scored seven takedowns on his way to an 18-4 major decision.

McGonigal needs two wins in the consies to secure his first state medal. His first opponent will be Sammy Starr (30-6), a junior from Kiski Area who is also looking for his first state medal.

At 285, Billotte (35-5), a sophomore region runner-up matched up with a fellow sophomore region runner-up in William McChesney (29-4) from Greensburg-Salem. After a scoreless first period, Billotte immediately escaped to start the second period for the bout’s first points. McChesney’s takedown with 18 seconds left in the period proved to be the winner, as he held on for a 3-1 win, adding an escape at the start of the final period.

With his season on the line, Billotte headed to the wrestlebacks and faced a senior with his career on the line, John Klewin (34-5) of Bensalem. Billotte again scored the bout’s first points, this time with a first period takedown, but Klewin escaped to a 2-1 deficit going to the second set of two minutes. Klewin escaped to start the second, tying the score at two apiece. Billotte notched another takedown, while Klewin scored another escape, making it 4-3. The third takedown was the charm for Billotte, as there was no escape, but a fall at the 2:40 mark of the match.

Like McGonigal, Billotte needs two more wins on Friday to earn his first state medal. His first opponent will be Nasier Spellman (23-6), the South Central fourth place finisher from York Suburban.

District 9 has three quarterfinalists, all from DuBois. The top team after the first day is Bethlehem Catholic with 33.5 points.

For complete AAA results courtesy PA-Wrestling.com click here.

For complete AA results courtesy PA-Wrestling.com click here.